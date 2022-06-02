Noida students score higher than national average in education survey

School children in Gautam Budh Nagar have excelled in the nationwide learning outcome levels survey conducted by the Union ministry of education, according to the National Achievement Survey 2021 (NAS 2021) released recently. The district has scored more than the national as well as state average in all categories.

The department of school education and literacy, ministry of education released the NAS 2021 report on May 27, which assesses the health of the school education system in the country by conducting a comprehensive evaluation survey of children’s learning competencies at classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 with a cycle period of three years. It reflects the overall assessment of the school education system.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, 33,600 students of classes 3,5,8 and 10 gave the examination held in six different subjects that was conducted in November last year. They were tested in mathematics, science, social science, English, language and environment subjects. It was conducted in 720 districts across India.

“The exam was conducted to evaluate the educational quality of children when schools opened after a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The students of the district have performed better than the national average in all subjects,” said Renu Singh, Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Gautam Budh Nagar district coordinator.

As per the report, the national average in language was 57, the state average was 52, while the average score of students of Gautam Budh Nagar was 61. In English, the average score of the district was 49, while the national average was 43. In mathematics, the national average was 42, while district students scored 44.

The report has also revealed that girls outperformed boys in mathematics, language and environment in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“Officials of the administrative and education departments of the district are extremely happy about the results of the survey. These results are due to constant efforts of schools to continue online classes without interruption during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dharamveer Singh, district inspector of schools, Gautam Budh Nagar.

