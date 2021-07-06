Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida takes first step to resolving Abadi issue

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Following orders from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Noida Authority on Tuesday has started a process to resolve the longstanding Abadi resettlement issues of farmers and acquire land for development.

“We have made a timeline for villages so that the issues can be solved. Farmers can ready their documents and settle the issues,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Abadi lands are habitation areas in villages. But what is termed habitation area by farmers is referred to as encroachment by the authority that wants to acquire it for development.

As per the Abadi guidelines brought out by the government, if the habitation has been around before 2011, then the authority will not acquire it and leave it for farmers’ use.

Officials hope to complete the formalities by July 17.

On Tuesday a team from the authority conducted surveys in Jhatta, Raipur Khadar and Bahlolpur villages.

So far 18 farmers of 18 villages including Nagli Wazidpur, Raipur, Agahpur, Kakrala, Hazipur, Harola and Chhaproli among others have filed applications to settle issues.

“Other village farmers can file applications to settle issues. They should submit an application, affidavit and other land details to process their applications,” said Maheshwari.

Farmers said that the survey should be conducted properly.

“The authority should conduct survey in a manner so that farmers get justice and the applications should be solved without further delay,” said Subash Singh a Nagli farmer.

