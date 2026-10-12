Noida tells Supreme Court it has approved revised layout for Sports City Plot 02 in Sector 150

Noida: The Noida authority said it has, via an affidavit, told the Supreme Court that it has approved the revised master layout plan for Sports City Plot 02 in Sector 150, paving the way for the project’s development.

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“The Noida authority has filed the affidavit and gave a status report about the revised master layout plan, which was approved at its 222nd board meeting on April 6, 2026, after addressing public objections, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders dated November 24, 2025. Lotus Greens Constructions, the developer of the project, submitted the revised master layout plan on January 2, 2026, along with the prescribed fee. The Authority granted in-principle approval on April 6 and issued the formal approval letter on May 6, 2026,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, while talking to Hindustan Times.

Before approving the revised plan, the Authority published notices inviting objections in two national newspapers and uploaded the plan on its website, said officials. The objections received were subsequently addressed, it said. The revised layout covers around 300 acres of land, and 70% of the total area is reserved for sports facilities, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The Authority also said the building plans for Plot SC-02 in Sector 150 were approved on June 9. The revised layout was prepared by Skyline Architectural Consultant and vetted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Authority also said the building plans for Plot SC-02 in Sector 150 were approved on June 9. The revised layout was prepared by Skyline Architectural Consultant and vetted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The Authority has issued conditional occupancy certificates for four housing projects in Sports City 02 — developed by Brick Rise Developers, Ace Infracity, Land Kart Builders and Samridhi Infra Square, said officials.

Last month, three other developers submitted revised layout plans for their Sports City projects. Logix Infra Developers submitted a plan for Sector 150, 3C Green Developers for Sectors 78-79 and ATS Homes for Sector 152. The Authority has invited public objections and suggestions before taking further action on these proposals, said officials.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, during a hearing on October 6, decided to hear the three Sports City project cases separately to allow focused consideration of the issues concerning each project. The next hearings in the three cases are scheduled for December 9, December 16 and January 20, respectively, said officials.

Noida Sports City: How a 798-acre sports infrastructure plan stalled

The Sports City concept dates back to 2004, when the Noida Authority planned sports infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games. Four schemes were launched between 2010-11 and 2015-16, covering 32.3 lakh sqm (798 acres), with 70% earmarked for sports facilities, said officials.

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A CAG report flagged irregularities, including allotments without required approvals. On January 18, 2021, the Authority halted development activities, including map approvals and occupancy-related processes. Later, the CAG report was tabled before the Public Accounts Committee, Uttar Pradesh, which, on August 29, 2024, disposed of the CAG observations in relation to the Sports City.

On November 24, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the Authority to lift the ban within 30-45 days.

Lotus Greens was unavailable for comment on the issue.

Also Read: SC greenlights conditional OCs in Noida’s Sector 150; What it means for Sports City projects