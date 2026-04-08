Consortium of realtors working on plan for ‘Sports City’ projects

Noida: A day after the Noida authority lifted a ban on registry, map approval and other procedures in the Sports City Project, the authority on Tuesday said a consortium of realtors is working to prepare a detailed plan for the remaining three projects under the “Sports City” scheme, expected to bring relief to thousands of home-buyers. Dinesh Gupta, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)’s western UP chapter, said lifting bans on the remaining three projects will ensure their completion. (HT Photo)

Officials said once the realtors in the three projects – located in sectors 79, 151 and 152 – submit their revised plans, the Noida authority will process them for approval. This will allow home-buyers stuck for five years to execute registries, mortgage units and carry out other required jobs.

“We accepted the resolution plan of the SC-02 plot in Sector 150 and lifted the ban following the Supreme Court order. Simultaneously, the board lifted all bans imposed on registry, map approval and layout approvals in the other three projects, which were imposed in the 201st and 202nd board meetings in 2021. Now the issues faced by thousands of home-buyers in three sports city housing projects will also be resolved,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

There are three other developers – ATS Homes, Logix Infra, and Xanadu Estate – who have ready and under-construction housing projects in sectors 79, 151 and 152.

“These three will come together with revised layouts having details of developed or undeveloped sports facilities including housing towers as per the terms. Subsequently, the authority will assess the same and approve a solution for the issues that delayed registries for many years,” Karunesh added.

Xanadu Estate was allotted 730,000 sqm (23 plots) in sectors 78, 79 and 101. Logix Infra Developers was allotted 800,000 sqm (27 plots) in Sector 150. ATS Homes was allotted 500,000 sqm (10 plots) in Sector 152.

Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd, the lead developer that approached the Supreme Court, was allotted 1.2 million sqm (21 plots) in Sector 150 and secured an order in November 2025 approving its revival framework. That order enabled registrations for around 8,000 home-buyers already living in Sector 150 and restart construction of over 10,000 pending units.

Getambar Anand, promoter of ATS Group, welcomed the decision. “The board’s decision lifted the ban on map-related approvals, revisions, re-validations and occupancy certificates in all sports cities. It will bring much-needed relief to home-buyers and create a positive sentiment in Noida’s real estate market,” Anand said.

A spokesperson for Logix Infra Developers said, “We are yet to get the minutes of Noida’s board meeting. We will go through the details and then comment on the issue.”

“We are happy that after a long wait the Noida authority has address this long standing issue affecting the homebuyers. The move will help the Noida authority to not only recover huge revenue but also bring relief to around 15000 homebuyers. Today we all realtors met and discussed the issue in great detail following the board decision. Now we will prepare a revised layout plan and submit for the further process,” said Manoj Gaur former CREDAI president and promoter of Gaursons, part of Xandu consortium.

Dinesh Gupta, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)’s western UP chapter, said lifting bans on the remaining three projects will ensure their completion.

“We appreciate the move because it will address grievances faced by around 10,000 home-buyers who could not execute their registries in these three sports cities. It will open up pending processes and infuse new hope among buyers, investors and realtors,” he said.