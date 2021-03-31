Noida: Temperature drops slightly but will soar now, say weather experts

Noida: The mercury fell by three degrees on Wednesday in Noida, with weather analysts predicting temperatures to rise gradually within the next two days.

Noida and its adjoining regions had experienced severe heat waves on Monday at 40.1 degrees Celsius, however, the mercury dropped later on. Weather analysts, however, predict that the region will see heat waves by the first week of April as the mercury is likely to gradually rise from April 2.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius and 23.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, against 37.9 degrees Celsius and 20.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

“The region is out of heat waves for now, but is most likely to see heat waves within the first week of April – around April 5 – while the mercury will start rising gradually from the next two days. The region may also see dust-raising winds from Rajasthan on Thursday, which may affect pollution levels. On Wednesday, the city saw strong winds at 30 to 40 kmph,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the region improved slightly due to strong and dry winds.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Wednesday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 226 against 282 a day earlier.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 267 against 294 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 244 on Wednesday against 342 on Tuesday.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality will remain between ‘poor’ and ‘very-poor’.

“Surface winds are high and forecasted to stay high for the next 48 hrs. High winds and boundary layer heights are leading to better and faster ventilation, however, an increase in coarse dust contribution in suspended particles is expected due to the dust raising high winds. Probability for significant long-range transport of dust from the arid region exists but only for a short period. Hence, no extreme pollution event is forecasted and AQI is likely to stay only in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ range for next three days,” said a SAFAR statement on Wednesday.