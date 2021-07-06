Noida: Three persons arrested for running illegal call centre

Noida: Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running an illegal call centre from a flat in Greater Noida West and duping a number of the US citizens by impersonating employees of a leading e-commerce company.

The suspects were identified as Rajiv Kumar, 26, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan; Sachin, 25, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi; and Abhishek Jha, 25, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar. They were presently operating from a flat in Gaur City, police said.

Ankur Agarwal, additional DCP, Noida Central, said that the crime branch and the Bisrakh police received information about an illegal call centre being operated from a flat. “The police team on Tuesday conducted a raid and arrested the three persons,” he said.

The police recovered three laptops, three smartphones, some debit cards and PAN cards, about ₹66,000 in cash and an SUV, Tata Harrier, from their possession.

Agarwal said that the suspects had worked in some call centres in Gurugram two years ago. “Later, they quit the job and started a fake call centre from a rented flat. These suspects mostly targeted foreign people. We have found the calling numbers which shows the victims were from the US. These suspects used to identify themselves as representatives of some reputed company and offered discounts on products. Once a person was convinced, they used to seek people’s debit/credit card details and then fraudulently withdraw money from their accounts,” he said.

Baljeet Singh, inspector at the cyber cell, said that all the three suspects are Class 12 pass out. “They know how to communicate in English. They have been running this racket for almost six months. We are trying to see if more people are involved in this racket,” he said.

A case has been registered against them under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act. “The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.