Noida to add 10 e-buses to fleet, launch app, charging stations

The Noida authority on Wednesday announced plans to expand its city bus service by adding 10 electric buses to the fleet next month, launching a mobile application for commuters, and setting up EV charging stations and smart bus shelters to improve connectivity across the city.

The city bus service, launched on June 12, currently operates a fleet of 50 electric buses connecting key parts of Noida with the Noida International Airport in Jewar. (HT Archive)

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The city bus service, launched on June 12, currently operates a fleet of 50 electric buses connecting key parts of Noida with the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The initial routes linked the Botanical Garden Metro station, Sector 62, Phase 2, Morna, Sectors 82 and 96, among other areas, with the airport.

Greater Noida Authority also launched 11 electric buses the same day on routes including Gautam Buddha University to Kulesara Hindon Bridge, Pari Chowk to Sector 37, Jagat Farms to Ryan School traffic intersection, and Rise Chowk to Gaur City intersection.

“Now we aim to add more buses so that passengers can get better connectivity within Noida and to other destinations, including the Noida airport. The Noida authority will add 10 e-buses next month, and the fleet will continue to grow depending on demand,” said R.P. Singh, general manager, Noida Authority.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the expansion, the authority will also set up 10 EV charging stations in sectors 62, 38A, 142, 76, 82, 93B, 126, 127 and 135, besides Phase 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the expansion, the authority will also set up 10 EV charging stations in sectors 62, 38A, 142, 76, 82, 93B, 126, 127 and 135, besides Phase 2. {{/usCountry}}

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“These charging stations will not only support the city bus service but will also be available for other EV users. We have decided to build them in sectors with a large presence of multinational companies, where many professionals use electric vehicles,” Singh said.

Officials said the authority is also developing a mobile application that will allow commuters to check bus routes, track buses in real time and access schedules to plan their journeys.

“We also aim to provide hi-tech bus shelters where digital screens display bus routes, arrival timings and other passenger information. Since every bus will be equipped with GPS, commuters will be able to track buses easily through the app and use the service more efficiently,” Singh said.