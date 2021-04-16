Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida to increase random Covid-19 testing for commuters from Delhi
noida news

Noida to increase random Covid-19 testing for commuters from Delhi

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Noida administration has decided to increase the number of random coronavirus tests for people commuting to and from Delhi.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:55 AM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has decided to increase the number of random coronavirus tests for people commuting to and from Delhi.

"Number of Covid tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from the national capital, the random tests for the virus will be conducted," District Magistrate Suhas LY said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The tests will be conducted at the Delhi-Noida border area.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday extended existing night curfew timings in its several cities including the capital Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.

With an extension of two hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8pm and 7am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10pm to 5am.

The state reported 20,510 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835, said Uttar Pradesh health Bulletin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noida woman missing for five days

Sanitisation, containment only after complaint, alleges residents’ body of Ghaziabad high-rise

Noida, Ghaziabad extend night curfew hours amid surge in Covid-19 cases, state board exams deferred

Covid-19: Ghaziabad records highest single day spike of 538 cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 quarantine covid-19 pandemic corona testing noida metro stations new delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP