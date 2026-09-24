Noida to repair, resurface all damaged roads by Oct 20: CEO

NOIDA: The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO), Krishna Karunesh, said on Wednesday that the Authority is all set to ensure all damaged roads across the city are repaired and resurfaced by October 20.

Noida, India-August 09, 2026:Due to continuous rain for the last few days, many area roads of Noida have been damaged, in Noida, India, on Sunday, August 09, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (HT Archive)

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The directions came in the light of several roads in Noida developing potholes and rough patches following the recent monsoon rains, prompting citizens to demand immediate resurfacing.

“We learnt that the city roads are damaged in many sectors due to the recent rainfall. Officials of all 10 work circles are told to complete the resurfacing and repair works by October 20. If the works are not completed within this period, action will be taken against officials of the respective work circles,” the CEO told HT.

Roads in several sectors and areas, including Film City, Botanical Garden and sectors 15, 16, 37, 51 and 52, among others, are dotted with potholes and rough patches as resurfacing work was not carried out in time, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The CEO said five contractual staff members have been issued the pink slips after inspection reports by additional CEOs Vandana Tripathi, Pushp Raj Singh and officer on special duty (OSD) Kranti Shekhar highlighted instances of illegal construction in Barola village and sectors 138 and 140. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO said five contractual staff members have been issued the pink slips after inspection reports by additional CEOs Vandana Tripathi, Pushp Raj Singh and officer on special duty (OSD) Kranti Shekhar highlighted instances of illegal construction in Barola village and sectors 138 and 140. {{/usCountry}}

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One official from the horticulture department was also removed, he added.

In the Barola case, the senior manager informed the CEO that an FIR had already been registered and a notice served to the accused.

While directing to remove the encroachment, the CEO sacked two contractual staff members - a junior engineer and a supervisor - for dereliction of duty, said officials. Similarly, a junior engineer and a supervisor were removed for failing to check illegal construction in Sectors 138 and 140, they added.

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In Sector 19’s B Block, after horticulture waste was found dumped in a park, a horticulture supervisor was sacked and the contractor was fined ₹5 lakh, and notices were issued to the horticulture inspector and assistant director, said officials.

Another contractor was also fined ₹5 lakh after the inspection team found garbage dumped along the central verge of a road in Nithari village. In addition, a door-to-door garbage collection agency was fined ₹25 lakh for failing to collect garbage on time from sectors said officials.

Meanwhile, officials have been also directed to ensure that all public conveniences across Noida are properly cleaned and operational by October 15.

Public toilets in several parts of the city had remained shut for months after the expiry of an earlier contract with a private agency. Now, another agency has been hired to manage and maintain 256 such facilities, said officials.