Noida to save environment with people’s drive

GREATER NOIDA:The Gautam Budh Nagar administration is all set to involve local residents in a major environmental push to protect wetlands and crack down on pollution through an upcoming plantation drive, officials said on Friday.

Chairing a joint meeting of the District Ganga Committee and Environment Committee on Thursday, additional district magistrate (ADM) (finance & revenue) Atul Kumar directed officials to transform an upcoming plantation drive whose date is yet to be finalised into a mass movement by involving the RWAs, students, NGOs, and industrial units, said an official aware of the development.

Departments have been asked to finalise sites for tree plantation by next meeting, and ensure 100% geo-tagging of all previously planted trees. The ADM also stressed on transparency and verification, calling for immediate submission of plantation audit reports.

“This plantation drive must not be another checkbox activity. We want it to become a true people’s movement involving RWAs, school students, NGOs, and industrial units. Departments must finalise plantation sites, geo-tag all previous plantations, and submit verified audit reports without delay. Transparency is non-negotiable,” said Kumar.

On environmental violations, official were told to launch joint crackdowns on overloaded trucks and vehicles carrying uncovered construction material—major contributors to dust pollution in the region. Immediate FIRs have been mandated in cases of garbage burning, with strict penalties for violators.

Development authorities have also been ordered to take concrete action to manage construction & demolition waste and legacy garbage dumps, ensuring adherence to NGT and pollution board norms.

In a boost to Ganga and Hindon river cleanliness efforts, a special sanitation campaign will soon be launched along the banks, including at Sector 94 and Chhijarsi ghats, district officials said.