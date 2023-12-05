Noida traffic police to deploy more personnel for crowd control on Ambedkar anniversary

More than 100,000 people are expected to come to Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida’s Sector 95 on Wednesday to mark the death anniversary of Dalit leader and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) coordinator, adding that many people are expected to reach Noida on Tuesday itself.

(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Anticipating huge traffic around the Dalit Prerna Sthal, the Noida police plans to deploy additional force and divide the area into two zones for traffic management and crowd control.

Laxmi Singh, BSP coordinator (Meerut zone), said, “People from six circles, including Meerut, Agra, Muradabad, Bareilly, Aligarh, and Agra, will attend the programme to pay tribute to Ambedkar. The police have been informed about the programme.”

“We are expecting more than one lakh (100,000) people at the programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal. We have made elaborate arrangements for people to arrive in buses and cars from different places. They will offer tributes to Dr Ambedkar and resolve to follow in his footsteps.”

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav said, “Anticipating a huge gathering, the traffic police have divided the area into two zones and super zones, in which additional traffic police personnel will be deployed to decongest the area.”

“No one will be allowed to park the vehicle on the road, as proper parking arrangements have been made in the area surrounding the Dalit Prerna Sthal,” said Yadav, adding that traffic police will inform people about the diversion and parking arrangements.

When asked when the diversion will come into effect, the DCP said, “The diversions will be in effect as traffic pressure increases on the expressway.”

On October 9, on the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram, the roads leading to Dalit Prerna Sthal were completely choked for a long time as close to 10,000 people attended a function at Dalit Prerna Sthal.

On Monday, the traffic police issued an advisory stating, “If the traffic pressure increases on Film City Road, the traffic diverts towards Mahamaya flyover and then Sector 37, Sector 18, Sector 16, Sector 15, etc. The traffic can then move onward to other sectors and also to Delhi,”

Similarly, the traffic on the Noida/Delhi-Greater Noida side will also be diverted to Noida Sector 18 near Film City flyover, said traffic police.