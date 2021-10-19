Noida: Two booked for beating up men for playing loud music

Police have booked two persons for beating up as many men on Monday night for allegedly playing loud music in Noida’s Shahdara village, said officials on Tuesday.

The victims -- identified as Ramveer (goes by first name), 28, and Ghanshyam, 30 -- both residents of Shahdara village, suffered injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The duo works at a reverse osmosis (RO) plant in the village.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur police station,

said, “The victims were allegedly playing loud music at their workplace around 10pm on Monday. Two of their neighbours -- Rajendra, 30, and his brother Vijendra, 33 -- asked them to lower the volume of the music system. When the duo refused to do so, the four got into an argument, and Rajendra and Vijendra attacked the victims with sticks and rods.”

Uttam Kumar, a sub-inspector investigating the matter, said that the two victims were sent to the community health centre (CHC) for medical examinations. “According to the medical report, they have not suffered serious injuries. However, the victims claimed that they have suffered internal injuries and got themselves referred to a hospital in Delhi from the CHC,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident in which the two suspects could be seen beating up the victims with the sticks has gone viral on social media.

SHO Kumar said that a non-cognisable report (NCR) against the two suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was filed at the Surajpur police station on Monday night. “The suspects are still on the run, and a police team is conducting a search to arrest them,” he added.