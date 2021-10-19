Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Two booked for beating up men for playing loud music
noida news

Noida: Two booked for beating up men for playing loud music

The victims were allegedly playing loud music at their workplace on Monday night, when the suspects -- who are their neighbours -- asked them to lower the volume of the music system. When the duo refused to do so, the four got into an argument, and the suspects attacked them with sticks and rods
A video of the incident in which the two suspects could be seen beating up the victims with the sticks has gone viral on social media. (AFP)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Police have booked two persons for beating up as many men on Monday night for allegedly playing loud music in Noida’s Shahdara village, said officials on Tuesday.

The victims -- identified as Ramveer (goes by first name), 28, and Ghanshyam, 30 -- both residents of Shahdara village, suffered injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The duo works at a reverse osmosis (RO) plant in the village.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur police station,

said, “The victims were allegedly playing loud music at their workplace around 10pm on Monday. Two of their neighbours -- Rajendra, 30, and his brother Vijendra, 33 -- asked them to lower the volume of the music system. When the duo refused to do so, the four got into an argument, and Rajendra and Vijendra attacked the victims with sticks and rods.”

Uttam Kumar, a sub-inspector investigating the matter, said that the two victims were sent to the community health centre (CHC) for medical examinations. “According to the medical report, they have not suffered serious injuries. However, the victims claimed that they have suffered internal injuries and got themselves referred to a hospital in Delhi from the CHC,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, a video of the incident in which the two suspects could be seen beating up the victims with the sticks has gone viral on social media.

SHO Kumar said that a non-cognisable report (NCR) against the two suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was filed at the Surajpur police station on Monday night. “The suspects are still on the run, and a police team is conducting a search to arrest them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE schools in Gautam Budh Nagar gear up to hold Term-1 board exams this year

Greater Noida: Man jailed for life for raping, killing one-year-old girl

Air quality ‘satisfactory’ in Noida, mercury rises by 7°C

Ghaziabad, Noida asked to implement Grap
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP