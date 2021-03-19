Noida: Two kids among six injured in fire caused by cylinder gas leak

Noida: Six members of a family, including two children and a woman, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out on Thursday morning at their home in Sector 28, police said. The fire broke out apparently due to a gas leakage from an LPG cylinder, they said.

The incident was reported around 8am from the house of Jaiveer, a street food vendor. His brother Avneesh, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, said that Jaiveer was preparing snacks for the makeshift eatery when the incident took place.

“It seems that there was a leakage in the gas pipeline of the cylinder. Soon there was a fire and it quickly spread to the regulator and then there was a minor blast. All of us escaped as soon as we could,” said Avneesh.

In the incident, Jaiveer, his wife, two sons aged six and two years and two of his brothers sustained minor injuries, police said.

The fire was brought under control by the neighbours who rushed the injured to the district hospital while a call was also made to police.

“Teams were rushed to the spot. The injuries of Jaiveer’s brothers were minor and they were discharged from the district hospital after receiving first aid. The other four have sustained some blisters and were referred to a higher centre in Delhi for treatment,” said Munish Kumar Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

All the victims are out of danger, police officials said, adding that the fire was controlled and did not cause too much damage.

Chief fire officer Arun Kumar Singh said that the incident was not reported to the fire department.