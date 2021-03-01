Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Two nabbed for stealing licensed revolver
Noida: Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a licensed pistol from their friend’s house in Bhangel, the police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a licensed pistol from their friend’s house in Bhangel, the police said. The weapon has been recovered.

The alleged incident took place on February 27. According to the complainant, Bhual Singh, who worked with a private security agency and reported the matter to Phase 2 police on Sunday, two of his friends had come to his house the previous day and allegedly took the licensed revolver that was kept under his pillow.

The suspects, Hemant Kumar Jha and Manoj Kumar Jha, both from Bihar, live in Noida and Ghaziabad, respectively. They both worked as security guards, the police said.

“Prima facie it seems that the duo and the victim had some monetary issues for which they had come to his house. Instead, they fled with the licensed weapon when the complainant went to the washroom,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander.

A senior police officer, asking not to be named, said the duo allegedly met the complainant in 2017.

Following the incident, a case of burglary (Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at the Phase 2 police station.

According to the police, the suspects were nabbed during a checking drive near the Tigri crossing while they were allegedly travelling on the same motorcycle that has been used in the theft. Police said that during questioning, the two allegedly revealed that they had planned to sell the weapon in Hyderabad where they had sold some earlier.

Police recovered the stolen revolver along with a countrymade pistol and charges of the Arms Act were also levied on them. The motorcycle was seized under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

