Noida veterans mark Vijay Diwas at Shaheed Smarak in Sector 29

Military veterans in Gautam Budh Nagar marked Vijay Diwas at the Shaheed Smarak in Sector 29 on Wednesday. Vijay Diwas, which marks India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 and the liberation of Bangladesh, is usually marked on December 16, but the celebrations in Noida district were organised on Wednesday with more than 100 people, including Armed Forces veterans who reside in Noida, in attendance.

“There was a wreath laying ceremony that was carried out with military precision and tri-service guards and buglers in attendance. The 1-hour programme started at 10am. The next of kin of those who died in the war, civil dignitaries, bureaucrats and school students were present,” said Commander Narinder Mahajan (retd), a member of Noida Shaheed Smarak Sansthan (NSSS).

Shaheed smarak was the only tri-services memorial in the country to honour soldiers killed in action before the National War Memorial was built at India Gate. The memorial in Noida was established on April 13, 2002 and this was the 21st edition of the Vijay Diwas ceremony.

The chief guest of the event was Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh. Last week, residents of Arun Vihar township, in which many Indian Armed Forces veterans reside, had unveiled a Victory Wall in Sector 27.

“The event reminds the families of fallen heroes that the sacrifice of their loved ones will never be forgotten and that the country will keep on honouring them,” added Mahajan.

The memorial has become an iconic landmark of Noida. Vintage equipment like the 40mm L 60Air defence guns, model of warship INS Chennai, Naval Surface-to-Air missiles and an ISKRA Jet Trainer aircraft, of Polish origin, are part of the memorial.

“It is an honour to pay homage to Indian Army braves who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. I compliment the NSSS for maintaining this Smarak in a pristine and excellent manner that brings our community together,” said Air Marshal Singh.

Kamini Singh, wife of the chief guest, interacted and distributed gifts to the next of kin of the 39 bravehearts who were honoured at the event.

