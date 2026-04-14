Noida wage protests intensify, industries flag safety concerns

Protests over wage demands intensified across Noida’s industrial areas on Monday, with both industry bodies and workers voicing concerns over safety, livelihoods and rising costs.

Heavy police deployment in Phase 2 industrial area on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Industry associations flagged a deteriorating law and order situation, alleging targeted attacks, vandalism and threats to workers and management. In a letter to the district administration, the Handloom Handicraft Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA) said several industrial units in sectors 63, Phase 1 and Phase 2 have come under attack over the past few days.

“Factory gates have been broken, glass panes shattered and attackers have forcibly entered premises. In some cases, vehicles belonging to our members were set on fire,” the association said, adding that despite informing police, timely assistance was not always available.

The association sought immediate deployment of additional police and central forces in industrial areas, along with permanent pickets and round-the-clock security. It also demanded strict action against those involved in violence and compensation for affected units.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dushyant Rustagi, a factory owner in Sector 63, said a group of protesters forced their way into the factory premises after repeatedly pushing the unit’s gate. “I was monitoring the CCTV when a group gathered outside and broke open the gate. They entered the premises, and I rushed downstairs to intervene. While trying to push them out towards the gate, I was attacked and sustained minor injuries. Stones were also thrown during the incident,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dushyant Rustagi, a factory owner in Sector 63, said a group of protesters forced their way into the factory premises after repeatedly pushing the unit’s gate. “I was monitoring the CCTV when a group gathered outside and broke open the gate. They entered the premises, and I rushed downstairs to intervene. While trying to push them out towards the gate, I was attacked and sustained minor injuries. Stones were also thrown during the incident,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rustagi added that there was no immediate police presence at the time. “After they left, I went to the nearby police outpost, where only two constables were present. I informed them about the situation, and additional personnel arrived later,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rustagi added that there was no immediate police presence at the time. “After they left, I went to the nearby police outpost, where only two constables were present. I informed them about the situation, and additional personnel arrived later,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police commissioner Laxmi Singh said the situation was brought under control with coordinated action across multiple locations. “Despite attempts by some miscreants to disrupt law and order at several places, the situation has been effectively controlled. Police teams responded promptly and acted with restraint, ensuring minimum use of force while prioritising public safety. Incidents of arson and disruption were addressed swiftly with support from fire services and other departments. A total of seven FIRs have been registered and several individuals have been taken into custody. The situation is now under control and peace has been restored,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police commissioner Laxmi Singh said the situation was brought under control with coordinated action across multiple locations. “Despite attempts by some miscreants to disrupt law and order at several places, the situation has been effectively controlled. Police teams responded promptly and acted with restraint, ensuring minimum use of force while prioritising public safety. Incidents of arson and disruption were addressed swiftly with support from fire services and other departments. A total of seven FIRs have been registered and several individuals have been taken into custody. The situation is now under control and peace has been restored,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

President of the Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA), Vipin Malhan, said the situation has created a sense of insecurity across industrial units. “Factories have been attacked, stones were thrown and vehicles were set on fire. The immediate concern is whether industries can function safely in such conditions,” he said.

Malhan said the protests stem from workers’ demand for wage parity with Haryana, where salaries have recently been increased. He said any revision is a policy matter. “Such decisions have to be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government and applied uniformly across the state. It cannot be decided at the local level,” he said, adding that even small increases could impact nearly 1.5 million workers.

Workers, however, said their demands were driven by rising costs and wage disparities. A worker involved in the protest said employees are seeking monthly wages in the range of ₹18,000 to ₹20,000. “We are not asking for anything unreasonable. We want fair wages that match nearby regions,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bharat Bagga, proprietor of Rita Global Fashions in Sector 6, said workers were already under financial strain due to high living costs and a shortage of LPG cylinders. “Workers usually earn ₹800 to ₹1,000 a day and have to send money home while also paying rent. But with LPG cylinders being sold in the black market at three to four times the price, survival has become difficult,” he said. He added that the situation was also affecting industrial operations. “Some workers are stopping others from working and asking them to join the protest. This is creating further disruption on the ground,” he said.

Industry sources said the uncertainty has also triggered concerns about labour migration, with some workers reportedly considering returning to their hometowns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional labour commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, Rakesh Dwivedi, said negotiations were being held between workers and employers. “The administration is communicating government policies and directions issued by the district magistrate to the workers. Some workers continue to protest and efforts are being made to understand their concerns and resolve them through dialogue,” he said, adding that the demand for a wage hike would be forwarded to the state government for a decision.

Authorities said police and administrative teams remain deployed on the ground. Despite these assurances, both sides indicated that the situation remains fluid.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON