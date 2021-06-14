Noida: Wetland, park on landfill in Sec 54 to be ready by August

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said that the ‘wasteland to wetland’ project in Sector 54, which includes the development of a park with an open air theatre, will be ready by the end of August this year. The work that was started in January this year was supposed to be completed by June, but it got affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said officials.

The authority is spending ₹4.86 crore on the development of wetland and park on an area spanning around 22 acres of land. Once developed, it will be a beautiful attraction for nature lovers right in the heart of the city, said the officials.

“We have expedited the work on this wetland and park project after easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The park will be opened for public in August,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty and in-charge of horticulture department of the Noida authority.

In June, 2019, the authority had shifted the rotting mass of garbage from Sector 54 to another site in Sector 145 following protests from residents, who had approached the National Green Tribunal. The NGT had in 2019 directed the authority to stop dumping waste at the Sector 54 green belt. The authority then decided to convert the ‘wasteland’ into a wetland’, said the officials.

“There is a low lying area in the Sector 54 green belt, which is being used to develop a wetland. Besides, a park will be developed around the wetland. The park will have several elevated pathways, a sit out area, an open air theatre with a capacity of 150 people, among other facilities,” said Singh.

“The wetland will not only use rainwater to recharge water table, but will also be filled with treated water from a nearby sewage treatment plant,” Singh added.

Residents are eagerly waiting for this project to be completed. “Noida hardly has any pond or a wetland, where families can hang out with children. Once this wetland and park is opened for public, it will be very beneficial for citizens,” said NP Singh, president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare associations.