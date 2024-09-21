Noida woman has miraculous escape, rescued after falling off flyover

A 29-year-old woman was rescued on Saturday after falling off a scooter she was riding pillion on, flying for a distance and landing on the stoppers of a pillar 30 feet above the ground at the Noida Elevated Road, police said. A fire tender’s crane being used to rescue the victim at the scene. (HT Photo)

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Noida, the incident happened at around 12.45pm when the woman was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her friend. They were travelling from Sector 18 to Sector 61 via the Noida Elevated Road. “As they neared an exit on the road near Sector 21, a WagonR car in front of them signalled left for taking a U-turn. The rider lost balance of the scooter after applying sudden brakes, causing the woman to get flung over,” Mishra added.

The woman landed on the supporting pillars beneath the elevated road, in the gap between two lanes. Fortunately, she did not fall further and managed to hold onto the stoppers of the elevated pillars, police added.

“The scooter then hit the railing of the elevated road, and the woman fell on the supporting pillar beneath the Elevated Road, from the empty space between the road going towards the exit and the one going straight. Fortunately, the woman did not fall down and held on to the stoppers of elevated pillars,” said the ADCP.

For about 35 minutes, the woman remained stuck until a joint team of Noida police and the fire department arrived and rescued her using the elevated platform of a fire tender. Two passersby who initially tried to help the woman were also rescued.

“Within five minutes of receiving the call, a team from the local police and fire department arrived and rescued her and the two men,” said ADCP Mishra. He added that the woman did not sustain visible injuries but was taken to a nearby hospital for a health check-up as a precaution. The friend who was riding the scooter was not injured, police said.

Mishra informed that the WagonR car had been impounded by the police. The driver of the WagonR had stopped and extended help to the victims. He was later questioned by the officers regarding the incident and let go, they added.

The WagonR car involved in the incident has been impounded by the police. “We have begun an investigation to determine whose negligence caused the accident,” Mishra said, adding that no written complaints had been filed by either the woman or her friend. Further investigation is ongoing, Mishra added.