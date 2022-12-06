Noida woman killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate

A woman was killed by a luxury car with 'VIP' number plate in Noida after it rammed into her two-wheeler and flew her to the air for a few seconds and landed on the road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

24-year-old Deepika Tripathi was parking her vehicle in front of her office in Noida's Sector 96 on Sunday when she was hit by a speeding Jaguar. The driver, Samuel Andrew Pyster, was reportedly racing another car. He escaped the site leaving his car behind, however, was arrested later.

Deepika worked as a receptionist at a realty firm where she joined three months back. Samuel reportedly came to Noida with some of his friends to have breakfast at Starbucks.

One of the guards in the office complex said the impact instantly broke the two-wheeler into pieces.

Deepika was immediately taken to a hospital in Sector 110 where she was declared dead on arrival. The police have arrested Pyster and seized his car upon a complaint

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON