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Noida workers have 'long-endured exploitation', says SP leader as delegation denied meeting with protestors

Noida workers have 'long-endured exploitation', says SP leader as delegation denied meeting with protestors

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, Alleging long-standing exploitation of factory workers here, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey on Friday claimed the administration had failed to act despite repeated complaints, as the party's delegation was stopped by police at the DND Flyover while attempting to meet protesting workers.

Noida workers have 'long-endured exploitation', says SP leader as delegation denied meeting with protestors

"The workers of these companies had been facing exploitation for a long time. People raised their voices and staged protests, but neither the administration nor labour officials took any action," Pandey told reporters at the DND Flyover, where heavy police deployment was in place to deter the delegation from meeting protestors.

Pandey alleged that despite attempts to draw the government's attention, no steps were taken, leading to escalation of the situation. "Eventually, a lathi charge was carried out," he said.

He claimed that several workers were missing following the unrest. "I have been told that fathers are searching for their sons, who cannot be found. Some people have reportedly been detained and false cases have been filed against them. I have come here to ascertain the truth," he said.

Police initially arrested over 300 people in connection with the violence, according to officials, and later claimed that two social media handles allegedly being operated from Pakistan were used to incite tension by spreading misinformation over the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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