Noida: Murder accused out on bail held for making stunt videos for YouTube

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man for making stunt videos on his motorcycle in Noida. Police identified him as one Nizamul Khan, a man accused of murdering the brother of a woman he was in a relationship with in 2020. He was nabbed by the police and released on bail a few months ago.

According to the police, Khan, who is a resident of Nithari village in Sector 30, is a YouTuber with over a million subscribers.

“Khan has been out on bail the last few months and has been back to making videos for his social media accounts. On June 1, a Twitter user shared a video that showed him performing stunts on a motorcycle in Greater Noida. Taking cognizance of the video, action has been taken against him,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

Gyan Singh, in-charge of Sector 24 police station, said, “Taking preventive action under Section 151 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, we arrested Khan and sent him to judicial custody after producing him before a magistrate. We also seized his motorcycle.”

Khan, who belongs to Amroha, was arrested in November 2020 for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Nithari village resident, whose body was found near the elevated road in Sector 25 on October 28, 2020.

The victim, Kamal Sharma (26), was murdered after he objected to Khan’s relationship with his younger sister.

