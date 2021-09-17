Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: 2 held for molesting minor girl in hotel room
noida news

Noida: 2 held for molesting minor girl in hotel room

One of the suspects befriended the girl and promised to open a cosmetic shop for her at a mall in Noida
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The suspect, in connivance with his accomplice, took the girl to a hotel room on Wednesday and molested her. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

Noida: Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor girl, a resident of a resident of Delhi’s Badarpur, inside a hotel room in Noida. The suspects -- Rakesh Kumar, 35, and Rajesh Chauhan, 40 -- residents of Delhi’s Trilokpuri and Noida’s Sector 19, respectively, were held from Morna Bus depot in Sector 35, police said on Thursday.

Sudheer Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 24 police station, said, “Rakesh had befriended a 17-year-old girl, and promised to open a cosmetic shop for her at a mall in Noida. The suspect, in connivance with accomplice Chauhan, took the girl to a hotel room on Wednesday, and molested her.”

When the victim raised an alarm and informed the hotel staff about the incident, the suspects escaped. Later, the victim’s family reached the hotel and informed police about the incident. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the two men under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

RELATED STORIES

“The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman on morning walk with siblings abducted in Greater Noida

Man, son found murdered at home in Ghaziabad, cops suspect assailants known to victims

Man poisons himself, two sons in Greater Noida

Rain forecast: All educational institutes to shut down for 2 days in UP
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP