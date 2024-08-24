 Noida: Auto driver accused of molesting women passengers held after gunfight - Hindustan Times
Noida: Auto driver accused of molesting women passengers held after gunfight

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Aug 25, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The police chased the suspect for around 20 minutes, during which the suspect shot at the police and got injured when police retaliated by shooting at him

The Noida Police have arrested a 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who has been accused of molesting women passengers after taking them to isolated places after booking a ride in Greater Noida and Noida’s industrial areas, police said on Saturday.

The accused auto-driver was arrested by the police following a gunfight on intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (HT Photo)
The accused auto-driver was arrested by the police following a gunfight on intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to deputy commissioner of police Shakti Avasthy, the suspect has been identified as Kuldeep alias Sonu (26), a native of Kannauj and resident of Ecotech-3, Greater Noida.

“On Saturday around 2am, during picket checking, a team of Phase-2 police station signalled an auto-rickshaw coming from Kulesra village side to stop, but it did not. The police chased the auto driver for around 20 minutes on suspicion following which it drove towards Flower Market service road. At the turn ahead, the auto collided with a culvert and the suspect exited the auto-rickshaw and started running while firing at the police. In retaliatory action, the suspect was injured by bullet in his leg and arrested. He has been sent to the hospital for treatment,” said the DCP.

Upon inquiry, it was found that Kuldeep was wanted in a molestation case registered at the Phase-2 police station earlier this month.

“The complainant, a 20-year-old woman who works in factory in Surajpur industrial area, had alleged that on August 16, she had boarded Kuldeep’s auto to take her to Bhangel. However, instead of taking her to the decided destination, Kuldeep took the woman to an isolated place near Flower Market under Phase-2 police station jurisdiction where he molested her and attempted to rape her,” said Vindhyanchal Tiwari, station house officer of Phase-2 police station.

The woman somehow managed to run away from the spot and the next day, submitted a complaint at the Phase-2 police station.

“An FIR was registered against the auto driver under sections 74,75,76 [relating to punishment to anyone who assaults or uses criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he said.

DCP Avasthy informed that Kuldeep is a history-sheeter and has seven cases registered against him in Noida and in Kannauj, of which five are relating to molestation, one relating to public obscenity and one under Arms Act.

“Kuldeep is a habitual offender who regularly molests women passengers in his auto-rickshaw. It is expected that he must have committed more than five such incidents as all victims may not have reported the crime,” said Avasthy, adding that Kuldeep has been admitted in a government hospital for treatment for bullet injuries and will be produced before the local court after getting discharged. Police are trying to ascertain how many more victims he has molested.

