Noida: Husband, his kin held for killing woman over suspected affair

Noida: Two days after the body of a 30-year-old was found at her home in Noida, the police arrested her husband and his nephew for allegedly killing her over suspicions of an extramarital affair, officers said on Saturday. Police called Sarvesh and Pawan for questioning at the Phase 3 police station where the two confessed to their crime, with Sarvesh telling that he suspected his wife was having an extramarital affair as she did not want to work in the same company where he worked. (Representative image)

The body of the woman, identified as Rekha Gupta, was discovered at her residence in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Noida on Thursday night by local police.

During the interrogation, Rekha’s husband Sarvesh Gupta, 34, said that he along with his nephew Pawan Gupta, 22, strangled her to death, hid the body in the room and fled, officers added.

“Neighbours and the owner of the rented house where the couple lived, told police that on Tuesday night, Sarvesh had come home with his nephew Pawan and they got drunk on the terrace,” said Rajkumar, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

“When the two came down, neighbours heard Rekha and Sarvesh fighting,” he added.

Officers said Sarvesh is a native of Shahjahanpur but the couple lived in Garhi Chaukhandi village. Rekha worked at a garment firm in Sector 63, and he worked as a tailor at a garment factory in Sector 67. They got married in 2011 and have two children aged 10 and 6, both live with their father’s sister in Shahjahanpur.

Police had sent the woman’s body for a postmortem.

“The woman’s parents and brothers passed away earlier. None could be contacted for a complaint. Taking suo-motu cognisance, police registered an FIR against Sarvesh and Pawan under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Friday,” said the SHO on Saturday.

On Friday evening, police called Sarvesh and Pawan for questioning at the Phase 3 police station. “The two confessed to their crime. Sarvesh told he suspected his wife was having an extramarital affair as she did not want to work in the same company as her husband,” said the SHO.

On Tuesday, Sarvesh’s nephew was in the city from Shahjahanpur. “In the evening, Sarvesh saw his wife speaking over the phone to someone. He asked her to give him the phone. When Rekha refused, a fight broke out and Sarvesh strangled her to death with Pawan’s help. They hid the body in the room by wrapping it in a cloth, locked the room from outside and fled the spot,” said the officer.

The two were arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial custody after being produced before a local court.