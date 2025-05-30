Noida: Man smuggles drugs in Mercedes, arrested

Noida A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling marijuana in a Delhi-registered Mercedes C 200, police said on Thursday, adding that he has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 126 police station. On Wednesday, the 21-year-old was going to deliver marijuana in Delhi from Noida, said a police officer. (Representational image)

Police said the suspect, Hrisikesh Damodar from Kerala was putting up at a friend’s flat in Noida’s Sector 134 high-rise for last few days.

“On Wednesday afternoon during a checking near Sector 134, when a Mercedes was flagged down, the driver accelerated and rammed it into a divider while trying to escape. But he was stopped,” said Sector 126 SHO Bhupendra Singh.

“Three packets of marijuana of around 6.8 kgs were seized from his possession. A premium quality marijuana, around 500 gm worth around ₹3 lakh, was also found in the vehicle,” the SHO added.

A police officer, part of the investigation requesting anonymity, said, “Damodar came to Noida around four days back and stayed at one of his friends’ homes. He bought a second-hand C 200 and was informed by one of his friends that he could buy marijuana online and sell it to another person. He indulged in the illegal activity to get commission.”

“On Wednesday he was going to deliver in Delhi from Noida,” said SHO Singh, adding a case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Damodar and further investigation is underway.