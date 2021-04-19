Noida: Now, cured cops to donate plasma to Covid patients

NOIDA: Right from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Noida police personnel have been acting as Good Samaritans on several occasions. The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate has always looked after enforcement of standard Covid-19 protocols, provided food to workers during the peak of the lockdown, and ensured a safe return to their native places through special trains.

Now, amid the fresh coronavirus wave, all the police personnel who have completely cured from Covid-19 infection have decided to donate plasma to the Covid-positive patients. Patients can contact them through Covid helpline number: +91-8851066433 or get themselves registered here: https://t.co/f4hKYwjW0x.

Alok Singh, commissioner of police, GB Nagar, said the police aim to “prevent, enforce, and treat (PET)” in the district during the crisis. “We are with the people in all the stages. After the coronavirus outbreak, the Noida police has proved its mettle in all the situations. Now, our boys, the real Corona heroes who defeated the infection with their firm determination and will power and will donate their plasma to other infected patients. For that, we have issued a link on our official Twitter account: @noidapolice, and Facebook handles, where the infected ones can contact the police for plasma. After getting the contact number and address of the infected patients, our plasma donors will go to the hospitals to give their plasma. We will ensure proper delivery and transfusion of the plasma to the patients from there,” Singh said.

He also said that the police have been enforcing the adherence of safety protocols firmly. “On the other hand, we are also performing yeoman service. Probably, this combination of being good and hard, keeps the morale of our boys very high,” he added.

Singh also said that the police have extended their helping hands to the homeless during the lockdown. “Cops were seen supplying food to the poor, and stranded people. Police personnel across the city had been directed to help people in distress. Teams assigned for patrolling at night have been instructed to reach out to people who need immediate help. We are strict, we are kind. Either way, we care about the people,” Singh said.