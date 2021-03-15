Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 73; 2 fresh cases reported
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 73; 2 fresh cases reported

The active cases in the district dropped to 73 from 84 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:02 PM IST
A health worker vaccinates a man against coronavrus disease (Covid-19), at District Hospital, Sector 30, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh / HT file photo)

Noida (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two new cases of Covid-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,669, official data showed.

Another 13 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,505, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained at 99.36 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 1,838 from 1,851 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,855 and the death toll reached at 8,748 on Monday, the data showed.

