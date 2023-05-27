Noida to open city’s first Dog park on June 1

The Noida authority announced on Friday that the city’s first dog park will finally open its doors on June 1, marking a significant milestone for pet owners and an effort to tackle the dog menace plaguing the city, officials said. Initially scheduled for completion by the end of 2022, the dog park in Noida Sector 137 was unable to meet the deadline due to delays in electrical work. (HT Photo)

The project, which had faced several delays, has now been completed, according to officials.

Initially scheduled for completion by the end of 2022, the dog park in Sector 137 was unable to meet the deadline due to delays in electrical work. Subsequently, the Noida authority set a new completion deadline for January 2023, which was also missed. The park has been developed to provide a dedicated space for pets, addressing the lack of such facilities in the city.

“We have successfully completed this project with all departments, including electrical, engineering, and horticulture, working diligently. Starting from June 1, pet owners can avail themselves of this specially designated space for their beloved pets,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

According to officials, the electrical work faced setbacks in January and February of this year due to restrictions on construction activities implemented as part of the graded response action plan to combat air pollution. Once the restrictions were lifted, the Noida authority resumed the electrical work, ultimately bringing it to completion and enabling the park’s opening, officials said.

“Later as the curb were relaxed the authority had started the electrical work. Now as the electrical work has been completed we have decided to open this park,” said Maheshwari.

Situated on a two-acre plot of land adjacent to the Aqua Line’s Sector 137 Metro station, the dog park offers a range of amenities, including swings, walking paths, a pool, green spaces, cafes, and a canteen. The authority’s horticulture department has spearheaded the development of the park.

The park aims to provide comprehensive services for pet owners, including trainers, vaccinations, and medical assistance. Additionally, it seeks to foster a sense of community among pet lovers, who can share their experiences and organize events for their furry companions.

“Our goal is to create a space where pet lovers have access to dog food and various facilities under one roof. This park will not only benefit pets but also serve as a platform for pet owners to connect,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

Ponnam Kunar, a pet owner and resident of Sector 118. “Dog Park is a much-needed project for the pets in the city as they hardly have any dedicated space for themselves. But we demand that the Noida authority must build more such parks dedicated for the animals, who have left with no space for themselves giving rise to the dog menace or other such issues in the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON