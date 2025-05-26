Noida: Woman loses 56 lakh in search of life partner 

Noida: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹56 lakh after she created a profile on a matrimonial website in Noida’s Sector 41 and was approached by a prospective bridegroom, police said on Sunday. When the man kept making excuses and did not return her money, she realised to have fallen into a trap and on Friday she filed a police complaint, said officers. (Representational image)

The suspect, after a few weeks of conversation, allegedly made her lend him money on the pretext of saving him from law enforcement agencies at an airport, the police added.

In her police complaint, the Sector 41 resident requesting anonymity, stated that the man, Prakashbhai Patel, contacted her on January 1 through the contact number shared on the matrimonial site. “He expressed interest in marriage. Over several days, he gained my trust by portraying himself as genuinely committed...,” stated the first information report (F.I.R) registered at cybercrime branch police station, Noida.

Few days later, the man allegedly told her that he was abroad and would return to India on January 27. “On that day, he claimed he was detained at the airport for carrying excess foreign currency. He requested money to resolve the issue. Despite initial hesitation, I sent the funds after emotional blackmail,” the FIR added.

Police said later a woman, pretending to be a finance ministry official, called to demand money to avoid legal action against her. “Later, the victim received multiple threats and fake summons from Mumbai Police. In multiple transactions from January 27 to April 27, she ended up losing ₹56,40,000. In the last four months, the fraudsters told the victim that he was detained and required financial help,” said cybercrime branch station house officer Ranjeet Kumar Singh.

Later, when the man kept making excuses and did not return her money, she realised to have fallen into a trap and on Friday she filed a complaint, officers said.

“We are tracing the money trail. As of now, ₹15,000 was frozen. A case under section 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), and 336 (forgery) of the BNS, and the IT Act was registered, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.