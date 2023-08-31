Notice to Supertech Ecovillage-1 high rise in Greater Noida west for unauthorised construction

The Greater Noida authority has served a notice to Supertech Ecovillage-1 high rise in Greater Noida West for allegedly building a gate at the society’s commercial complex, officials said on Thursday. They added that the move comes after a resident of the society filed a complaint in the matter.

There are 30 towers and 3500 flats in Supertech Ecovillage-1 high-rise society. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that after an inspection the construction was found to be unauthorised as it is contrary to the approved map and is in violation of the authority’s building bylaws.

Manish Kumar, a resident of the society who submitted a complaint on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal on August 12, said, “The commercial complex was marked as a convenient shop in the approved map of the Supertech Ecovillage-1 project and was supposed to be inside the society boundary, with access for residents internally. However, the builder has constructed a gate for the market which is opening on the service road next to the society, and encroaching upon the GNIDA’s green belt.”

He added that the opening of the gate on service lanes leads to traffic congestion in front of the society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As the unauthorised gate of the commercial market is opening on the service road, patrons visiting the shops from outside the society park their vehicles on the service road, thereby leading to traffic chaos on the service land towards the society’s main gate. Many times, residents coming back home from work in the evening are stuck in traffic on the service lane right in front of the society,” said Saxena.

There are 30 towers and 3500 flats in Supertech Ecovillage-1 high-rise society.

Meanwhile, an official of the authority, an official of the authority, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said, “Acting on the complaint, the site was inspected by a mobile squad of the GNIDA on Monday. It was found that an unauthorized gate has been constructed in the front setback in front of the commercial complex, which is contrary to the approved map and is in violation of the GNIDA’s building bylaws. A notice was served to the builder on the same day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice, the builder has been directed to remove the unauthorised construction within 10 days and inform the authority about it.

“If you do not present an explanation to the authority for the unauthorised construction in 10 days, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this regard and that you are violating the rules of the authority, for which legal action will be taken against you as per rules,” states the notice addressed to Supertech Ltd.

HT reached out to the representatives of Supertech Ltd, however, they refused to comment on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON