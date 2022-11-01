On Day 2 of visit, Adityanath inaugurates 1,670 crore worth of projects in Noida, Greater Noida

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated projects to the tune of 1,670 crore in the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas with an aim to provide better municipal services to residents.

Ending his two-day long visit to the district, Adityanath directed officials to address all grievances and disputes with farmers amicably by engaging in a ”positive dialogue” that would pave the way for the creation of opportunities and jobs in the region.

Addressing a gathering at the Sector Knowledge Park 4, opposite the Greater Noida authority’s main administrative building, Adityanath said his government is working for all sections of society and taking measures to provide the best governance to change their lives.

“People of the three constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district helped our MLA candidates win by huge margins in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Now, ₹1,670 crore worth of projects are a gift to people of this region. We are grateful to them for voting to power our three MLA candidates and one member of legislative council candidate,” said Adityanath, who reached the venue by 1.30pm, along with other BJP leaders and officials.

State industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP Surendra Nagar, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and MLC Narendra Bhati, among others, were present at the event.

The chief minister in the morning also welcomed President Draupadi Murmu who arrived in the district to attend the at 7th India Water Week at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, before reaching the Knowledge Park venue to inaugurate a host of projects.

“We live in a democracy and every section of society deserves equal opportunities. Therefore we have delivered development to all sections of society and that is our responsibility for which we have got the mandate from the people,” said Adityanath.

The Greater Noida authority started the supply of Ganga water to citizens on Tuesday under ₹848.13 crore 85 cusecs Ganga water project, which was conceived 15 years ago but got delayed due to land disputes with farmers.

The authority is procuring Ganga water via a 17.1km long pipeline from Masuri-Dehra Ganga Canal. It has built a water treatment plant at Palla from where it has started supply of Ganga water to 28 sectors under phase one of the project.

“We will deliver Ganga water to 4 lakh people in phase one,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities.

“We will provide pure Ganga water to remaining areas by March 2023 as we have issued instructions to the staff,” said Adityanath.

He said the barriers in the way of development have been cleared and the “nexus” that used to put roadblocks in the developmental path has been crushed.

“Criminals used to exploit people and youth in this region under the patronage of previous governments. And they used to misuse the funds of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities. Mafia was active and industries were leaving this region. But we have changed the face of this region with the support of all representatives,” said Adityanath, who also inaugurated a ₹39,000 crore data centre project on Monday in Greater Noida.

“We worked collectively and crushed the criminals and their nexus. The three authorities are now in a healthy competition to provide jobs and opportunities. If anyone wants to see world class infrastructure, then come to Noida, which has wide roads and green spaces,” said Adityanath, adding that the city will soon have Asia’s largest airport in Jewar, Film City, Toy Park, logistics hub, besides the already functional Noida Metro and other mega infrastructure projects.

“We will resolve issues of farmers by discussions, meetings and also provide jobs to youth through these projects. But if any criminal would dare to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, then we will act sternly to crush them,” said Adityanath.

