One killed as speeding SUV rams into cycle in Noida

Noida: A 24-year-old bartender was killed when a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into his cycle while he was on his way home from work on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The driver of the SUV has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 12.40am near a crossing in Sector 39. The deceased, identified as Harendra Anuragi who was a native of Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, worked as a bartender in a mall in Sector 32.

“Anuragi died on the spot while the driver of the SUV, an EcoSport, also sustained injuries,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

Passersby informed police about the accident, following which a team was rushed to the spot. Police said that the errant vehicle was seized and the driver was taken in police custody. He was identified as Nitesh Singhal, 25, a resident of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

“He sustained injuries in the accident and was sent for a medical examination around 1.30am. His medical report did not show presence of alcohol in his body. The accident was caused due to speeding,” said the SHO.

Singhal was booked at Sector 39 police station under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following his treatment, Singhal was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.