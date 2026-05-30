One killed, one injured in truck-bike collision near roundabout in Gr. Noida

Greater Noida: An MBA student was killed and another was injured after a truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling in near the LG roundabout in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Chandni Kumari Gupta, who was living in Alpha 2 in Greater Noida (Representative photo)

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Police identified the deceased as Chandni Kumari Gupta, who was living in Alpha 2 in Greater Noida and the injured was indentified as as Chandan Barnwal, originally from West Bengal, living in Beta 2, Greater Noida. Both were in their early 20s and were pursuing MBA from GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida.

Police said that during the time of the incident, the two were returning home after appearing for the semester examination. A truck approaching from the Pari Chowk side allegedly hit the two-wheeler near the LG roundabout.

“The girl died on the spot, while the boy sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment,” said Sarvesh Kumar station house officer, Knowledge Park police station.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, initial investigation suggests that the truck was not speeding, however it was a complicated turn and they are investigating the case further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, initial investigation suggests that the truck was not speeding, however it was a complicated turn and they are investigating the case further. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement the university officials said, “They were both students at the university. Internal examinations were being conducted. The incident is extremely unfortunate.”

Police said the truck driver was detained shortly after the accident and is currently in custody for questioning.

Police officials said no case had been registered yet. Further legal proceedings and investigation are underway, officials added.