“Operation Drishti”: Gautam Budh Nagar police collaborates with public to install 4,000 CCTV cameras

Under a special campaign called ‘Operation Drishti’, the Gautam Budh Nagar police aims to deploy a substantial network of 4,000 CCTV cameras, strategically placed in commercial zones, with active involvement from the community, officials said on Thursday.

The financial responsibility for installation will be shouldered by the shopkeepers themselves, he added. (Representative Image)

Since July 10, approximately 900 cameras have already been installed by the police across the district through public cooperation.

Laxmi Singh, Commissioner of Police Laxmi Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Our police personnel, under the banner of ‘Operation Drishti,’ are actively engaging with shopkeepers and proprietors of commercial establishments. The objective is to encourage the installation of CCTV cameras that encompass the adjoining roads. This footage will empower law enforcement for crime management and investigations.”

CP added that the campaign unfolds in phases, as local police officials establish direct rapport with commercial operators. “Their task is to facilitate the arrangement of CCTV cameras, focusing on prominent roadways. These cameras will subsequently be integrated into the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) control room, enabling real-time surveillance by police personnel,” she said.

Anand Kulkarni, additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), said, “Our ultimate goal encompasses the integration of 4,000 CCTV cameras with dedicated control rooms across various police stations within the district. To achieve this, local police authorities are diligently interacting with market associations and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). Their mission: motivate and inspire the installation of CCTV cameras, strategically oriented towards main thoroughfares. Emphasis is placed on adopting Wifi-connected cameras, ensuring police access via IP addresses.”

This collaborative approach has garnered approval from market association representatives.

SK Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association, said, “Our concerted appeal urges shopkeepers to validate their CCTV cameras’ functionality, uphold the Direct Video Recording (DVR) system, and ensure that one camera, at the very least, is oriented towards the adjacent road. This proactive measure guarantees that, in the event of a criminal incident, law enforcement can harness the footage for investigations.”

