Out on bail, Anil Dujana booked for criminal intimidation

Gangster Anil Dujana was on Wednesday booked for allegedly threatening a complainant in a murder case against him in Greater Noida.

Accused in 43 criminal cases, Dujana was arrested in 2012 in connection with a murder in Muzaffarnagar. In February, he was released on bail.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station, said, “In 2011 he had allegedly murdered a trader named Jay Chand. That murder case was regsitered at Dadri police station and Chand’s wife Sangeeta Tomar (40) is pursuing the legal battle. On April 4, Dujana waylaid Tomar and told her to turn hostile in the case or there would be consequences.”

But Tomar did not back down. She lodged a complaint with the Badalpur police.

“Based on the complaint, a case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Dujana. Though he is on bail, he is not at his Greater Noida home,” the SHO said. He added that Tomar had been given security since her husband’s murder.

Dujana’s criminal cases include murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, among others. After bail, he had married a woman named Pooja, a resident of Baraut in Baghpat.

Jitendra Nagar, Dujana’s advocate, said that the cases against his client are false. “There are only 15-16 active cases against Dujana now. Pooja wanted to contest the Zila Panchayat election from Ward No 2. She had bought the form and was making preparations. We got to know about recent FIR against Dujana. This is a fictitious allegation as Dujana is not in Greater Noida,” he said. Nagar said that the case appears to be rival’s ruse to stop Pooja from contesting.

“We suspect if Pooja contests, Dujana will be arrested to prevent him from campaigning for her. Pooja has decided against contesting the election now,” Nagar said. Pooja’s political banners and posters were also removed on Wednesday. Dujana and his wife were not available for a comment.

Dujana had won the Zila panchayat election while contesting from the jail in 2016. He had defeated Sangram Singh, who carried out his election campaign wearing a bulletproof jacket, by 10030 votes.

DCP (Noida Central) Harish Chander said that since Dujan had violated the terms of his bail, he’d be arrested. “We would also appeal to the high court against bail.”