Over 100 booked, 5 held for clash during anti-encroachment drive in Noida

The clash broke out on Thursday when the Noida Authority officials were removing illegal occupation from government land on the Hindon floodplains, police said.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 08:50 PM IST
More than 100 people were booked for allegedly clashing with government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida, police said on Friday.

They said five of the main accused have been arrested

"However, several locals opposed the work and engaged in a clash with the Noida Authority officials and the local police, thereby obstructing government work," a police spokesperson said.

"On the basis of a complaint by a junior engineer of the Noida Authority, an FIR was lodged against five identified accused and around 100 unidentified persons," he said.

Those arrested are Jayveer Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Kaushelendra Yadav and Ankit Yadav -- all residents of Bahlolpur village, police said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148 (both related to rioting), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault on government servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), they said.

Charges under the stringent criminal law amendment act have also been invoked in the case, police added.

