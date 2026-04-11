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Over 15 lakh voters in GB Nagar as final rolls out

Greater Noida's final electoral roll has 1,505,082 voters after revision, with Dadri having the most. Residents can verify their details next week.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration published the final electoral roll on Friday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and the district’s roll now has 1,505,082 voters across three assembly constituencies, officials said.

According to official data, the total electorate includes 823,304 male, 681,728 female, and 50 transgender voters. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to official data, the total electorate includes 823,304 male, 681,728 female, and 50 transgender voters. Before the revision the district had 186,000 to 187,000 voters.

Among the district’s three assembly constituencies, Dadri accounted for the highest number of voters at 605,204, followed by Noida (587,195), and Jewar (312,683).

Officials said the finalisation of the rolls marks the conclusion of the revision exercise, which involved updating entries, removing discrepancies and adding eligible new voters. The updated rolls have now been made available to recognised political parties as well as the public.

Atul Kumar, sub-district election officer and additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), said: “The final electoral roll has been published in accordance with prescribed rules. Residents can verify their names and details in the electoral list by visiting their respective polling booths over the next week. Citizens are encouraged to check their entries to ensure accuracy.”

Officials said political parties have been asked to review the rolls and flag discrepancies within the week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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