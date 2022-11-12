Over 15 trees chopped off in G Noida sans forest dept permission

Over 15 trees in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 2 were felled on Friday without informing the forest department, said annoyed residents.

Residents and environmental activists said that several trees were felled in lanes across Sector Beta 2, possibly by some of the residents themselves. According to state government rules, cutting of trees without prior permission from the forest department is illegal, though pruning can be done.

“Often in the name of pruning, people cut down trees. This is illegal as well as unethical and residents must take responsibility. Additionally, the large blocks of wood are also left in front of houses,” said Harinder Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida.

Bhati added that while the legal course involves taking permission and doing compensatory afforestation by planting trees elsewhere, most residents are either unaware or are not bothered about it.

Bhati said that he has written to the forest department, the Greater Noida authority as well as to the chief minister’s office (CMO) to take action.

“The pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region are becoming worse every year and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we increase the green cover, not cut down large trees illegally for our selfish gain,” said Bhati.

Authority officials said that they are trying to identify the residents who indulged in such irresponsible behaviour. “Our team visited the spot after we received a complaint. Five fully-grown trees were felled while others were also damaged. We have registered a complaint under the Environment Protection Act, 1986,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said that the felled trees belonged to the Alstonia species, better known as blackboard tree and cases have already been registered against two residents.

Gautam Budh Nagar district has 19.99 square kilometers (sqkm) or 1.56% of its total area under green cover, which is much less than the national average as well the Uttar Pradesh state average of around 3%.

