Over 18k appear for NEET-UG retest across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad

NOIDA: The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted across 23 centres in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday, with 9,540 candidates taking the test in the district amid security arrangements, examination authorities stated.

Officials said the examination was held under tight security arrangements. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)

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According to attendance data shared by examination authorities, 10,823 candidates registered for the examination in the district. Of those, 1,283 were absent, resulting in an attendance rate of over 88%. Of the total candidates, 5,072 appeared at 12 centres across Noida and 4,468 appeared at 11 centres in Greater Noida.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, the re-examination was conducted at 22 centres, with 8,743 of the 9,666 registered candidates appearing for the test. Data shows attendance stood at around 90.4%.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate, over 1,000 police personnel were deployed at examination centres and key traffic points across the district to conduct the test smoothly. Police help desks were also set up near metro stations, bus stands and other transit points to assist candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrangements were monitored by senior police officers, including additional commissioner of police (law and order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra, DCP (Noida) Saad Miya Khan, DCP (central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh, and DCP (Greater Noida) Ravishankar Nim, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrangements were monitored by senior police officers, including additional commissioner of police (law and order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra, DCP (Noida) Saad Miya Khan, DCP (central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh, and DCP (Greater Noida) Ravishankar Nim, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, officials said the examination in Ghaziabad was held under similar security arrangements.

The examination began at 2.30pm and concluded at 5.30pm. Candidates with benchmark disabilities were provided additional time in accordance with prescribed norms.

Police officials said elaborate security and traffic management arrangements were effective near all examination centres in both the districts.

“Police deployment had been made at all centres and necessary arrangements were put in place for the examination. Candidates with disabilities were provided additional time as per norms,” DCP Nim said while inspecting an examination centre in Kasna earlier in the day.

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Police said CCTV surveillance, frisking, entry and exit arrangements, parking management and traffic movement around examination centres were monitored throughout the examination period. Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers authorities to impose prohibitory orders to maintain public order, also remained in force around examination venues.

However, some students and parents also flagged traffic congestion near a few examination centres in Greater Noida on social media.

Meanwhile, students and parents expressed relief that the examination was finally conducted after weeks of uncertainty, although many admitted the prolonged wait had taken a psychological toll.

“There is a little nervousness, but compared to the previous exam I am not under as much stress this time. My preparation mainly focused on revising what I had already studied. Now everything depends on how the exam goes,” a candidate said before entering an examination centre.

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Another candidate said she remained hopeful despite lingering anxiety. “The previous exam went well, but this time I was scared. I hope the exam is not cancelled again because students are already under tremendous stress,” said Komal.

Authorities said the examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with logistical and security support provided by the district administration and police.