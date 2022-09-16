Over 2 million traffic fines in GB Nagar unpaid, police hold awareness drive

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police started an awareness drive on Friday to get vehicle owners and drivers to check and pay their traffic challans, saying that there are over 2 million unpaid challans in the district so far.

Police added that the total penalty amount of the 2.1 million challans may add up to several lakhs of rupees.

According to traffic police, the main reason for this pendency is that most people are unaware they have been penalised because the transport department does not have their updated phone numbers, where challan alerts are sent. To be sure, traffic violators who cannot be reached over the phoneare usually intimated about their challans via speed post. Police say have sent about 300,000 challans via this method so far, most of which remain unpaid.

“As most parts of the city are now under the CCTV camera surveillance, e-challlans are the most predominant form of informing drivers of traffic violations. In most such cases, the offender is not stopped on the road and given a receipt, instead the challan is sent to their phone number via an SMS. The problem is that owners of several vehicles (that were bought before 2018) have not updated their phone numbers online. So they do not received the challan and consequently do not pay the fine,” Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said.

He added that in several cases, police checked vehicle documents of traffic norm violators, only to inform the drivers that multiple challans had been issued against their vehicles. He added that officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police control room can help people update their phone numbers online.

He said a vehicle owner can call the control room number 9971009001 and ask for help updating their mobile phone number, check for challans and ask for help with payment.

Over the past week, traffic officials have helped around 10-15 people update their phone numbers every day.

“However, this needs to be done carefully as we need to be very sure that it is only being updated by the owner of the car and nobody else. Additionally, since it involves sharing an OTP, people should be very careful while asking someone else to help update their number,” a traffic official said, requesting anonymity.

Once a person is fined, they get a message on their registered number with a payment link that leads to UP Rajkosh website-- https://rajkosh.up.nic.in-- which accepts all modes of online payment. If a challan is older than three months, people can check the Virtual Courts website--https://vcourts.gov.in/virtualcourt/-- and make an online payment. A challan older than six months must be paid at the physical court.

Another simple payment method is at lok adalats held at the district court complex (and sometimes online) every few months. “One can clear all traffic challans issued against a vehicle at one go during a lok adalat. In some other states, like Delhi, only five challans can be paid at a time during lok adalats,” said a second traffic police officer.

During the previous lok adalat held on August 13, over 45,000 challans were paid. A total of over 200,000 challans have been paid in the five lok adalats organised so far (ever since the system began two years ago) in the district.