Over 22,000 fined, during 3-day traffic enforcement drive in Noida

A total of 22,299 vehicles were penalised and five FIRs registered during a three-day enforcement drive against pressure horns, black film on four-wheeler windows, speeding, stunts, and other traffic violations across Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida traffic police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the traffic police said a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against violations in the district. (HT Archive)

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In a statement, the traffic police said a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against violations in the district.

The drive was conducted at 234 locations across Gautam Budh Nagar between May 15 and 17. During the campaign, 666 challans were issued for the use of pressure horns, 1,346 for faulty registration number plates, 752 for black film on vehicle windows, 78 for stunts, 2,226 for speeding, and 17,664 for other traffic-related violations, police said.

“Apart from this, five cases were registered and 19 vehicles were seized,” the statement added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida traffic) Abhay Kumar Singh told HT that the enforcement drive would continue across the district to curb traffic violations.

“The primary objective of the campaign was to make traffic management safer, more disciplined, and more effective. During the drive, special emphasis was placed on controlling pressure horns and noise pollution by using decibel meters for scientific and technical sound-level testing, ensuring accurate and effective action against violating vehicles,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to traffic police statistics, 929,280 challans were issued between January and April 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to traffic police statistics, 929,280 challans were issued between January and April 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Of these, 84,557 were issued for overspeeding, 70,557 for wrong-side driving, 6,618 for using black film on vehicle windows, 8,479 for causing noise pollution, 1,417 for the illegal use of hooters or sirens, and 11,894 for lane-changing violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of these, 84,557 were issued for overspeeding, 70,557 for wrong-side driving, 6,618 for using black film on vehicle windows, 8,479 for causing noise pollution, 1,417 for the illegal use of hooters or sirens, and 11,894 for lane-changing violations. {{/usCountry}}

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