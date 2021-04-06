Over 30-year-old Noida Golf Course boundary wall gets a makeover

Commuters along the busy Golf Course Road in Noida will soon be greeted by a colourful canvas on the sides of the main road. Mural paintings now adorn the 30-year-old boundary wall of Noida Golf Course (NGC) on Sector 43 that previously used to be in a dilapidated condition.

From a golfer swinging a shot to that of another golfer putting, the art along the 450-metre long wall captures the essence of the Noida Golf Course. The work started in the first week of February and will end this week.

The project was commissioned by the Noida Authority and funded by HCL as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requirement. A Noida-based social enterprise called Ecoswop Solutions was roped in to carry out the designing and painting work.

“The wall has an area of over 10,000 sq feet which has taken over two months to complete. We have kept the art work very colourful and the design is such that every golfer who sees it will view themselves in it in different stances. We hope the artwork will deter people from dirtying the wall as we have worked hard to beautify it,” says Tarunima Bajpai from Ecoswop Solutions.

Golfers not just from Noida but across NCR come to the Noida Golf Course for golfing and are a happy lot after the makeover.

“The boundary wall of the NGC was in a sad state of affairs for the past few years. However, the vibrant makeover of the wall is a refreshing change as it represents Noida on the golfing circuit in NCR,” says Kiran Chaudhary, a member of NGC, Ladies Club.

Moreover, in December, another wall on the other side of the main road was also given a makeover. The artwork here has been done on the theme of corona warriors and it depicts not just doctors and health workers but also policemen and sanitation workers.

“Apart from the wall art, a mural of golf sticks have also been put up at the roundabout infront of the Gold Course in order to project the area as a golf lovers’ hub,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.