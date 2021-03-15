Over 30K beneficiaries inoculated in GB Nagar in March so far

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district health department inoculated over 30,000 out of the identified 65,048 beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 11 sessions held this month so far, officials said on Sunday.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said the all the government and private hospitals were asked to maintain the updated data entries of vaccination.

Chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that as many as 1,484 senior citizens and 45 years’ above with co-morbidities were vaccinated on Sunday. “Out of it, 1,176 were the senior citizens, while the remaining beneficiaries were from over 45 years’ age group having co-morbidities. Besides, 485 healthcare workers and frontline workers also took their maiden or booster dose today,” he said.

The CMO also said that an exclusive session for serving and retired bureaucrats was held at the district hospital on Saturday. “As many as 386 officials from various departments received their jabs at district hospital,” he said.