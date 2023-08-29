Over 400 international buyers sign up for UP’s first global trade fair

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said on Tuesday that over 400 international buyers have enrolled themselves for the upcoming international trade fair as on August 29, and the numbers are likely to increase further by the date of the event.

District officials said the trade show will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, among other dignitaries, will be present at the inaugural event (HT Photo)

The state’s first international trade fair will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25, said district officials.

The DM has also issued directions to the Noida authority and the Greater Noida authority to ensure that all work on roads that could be used during the trade fair be completed urgently so as to mitigate traffic congestion and to facilitate smoother traffic diversions, wherever required.

The trade show will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, among other dignitaries, will be present at the inaugural event. The DM said elaborate arrangements are being made for conveyance of people and for that purpose, a shuttle service will be introduced at various spots for ferrying visitors to the venue.

Verma said, “There is a great excitement among the international buyers who are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming trade fair. As on August 29, over 400 buyers have registered themselves while it is expected that the number of buyers is going to increase as the day approaches. These buyers will not just be participating in the trade show, but will be showcasing products of Uttar Pradesh on an international level.”

As many as 60 buyers from 15 countries of Europe have been confirmed as participants while buyers from various other places including West Asia, North Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), South-East Asia, Africa, North-East Asia, North America, among others, have also enrolled themselves.

The general public will be allowed free entry at the venue from 3pm to 8pm daily. A vehicle parking facility is being made available to visitors along with other amenities, said district officials.

The trade show, co-hosted by the state government and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), will be the first ever hybrid business-to-business and business-to-consumer expo in Uttar Pradesh.

The trade fair is expected to bring together over 2,000 exhibitors, over 500,000 attendees and over 400 international buyers across 15 exhibition halls in Greater Noida. The event would serve as an exclusive and productive platform for international business contacts wherein, they will be able to do business directly with traders/artisans in Uttar Pradesh.