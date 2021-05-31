Over 4K health-care workers still to get their first dose in GB Nagar

NOIDA: As many as 4,469 health-care workers (HCWs) out of the 29,630 in Gautam Budh Nagar, who were registered for the inaugural phase of vaccination against Covid-19 in January this year, are yet to take their first jab. Not only that, among 25,161 HCWs who had taken their first shot, as many as 9,648 have yet not turned up for their second dose.

District chief medical officer, Dr Deepak Ohri, said that despite repeated appeals, many of the HCWs didn’t turn up for their vaccination.

“The HCWs include doctors, nurses, paramedics, technical staff and sanitary workers. As per the dough out survey (the left our survey in vaccination records) conducted by the district health department, it has been found that the maximum number of absentees among them are from the nursing category. Either they have shifted elsewhere or have left their vocation. However, we have started intimating all hospitals in the district to provide the updated details of these absentees. Most of them were associated with private hospitals, medical colleges and nursing training schools,” he said.

He further said that only 15,513 HCWs have taken both doses so far – about 52% of 29,630 of total registered HCWs. “The rate of taking the first dose was much higher as over 85% HCWs had taken their maiden jab. This dilly-dallying approach has really irked the health department officials,” he said.

Explaining the reason behind this low percentage of vaccination among HCWs, Ajit Kumar, the director (public relations) of Sharda hospital, said that most HCWs were sceptical about the accuracy and efficacy of the vaccines during the initial phases of the inoculation drive.

“Even doctors and paramedics were not very enthusiastic about getting the jabs. But, their minds seem changed after the higher mortality rate seen during the second wave of Covid. Now the problem is that the government is not giving free vaccines to private hospitals and the HCWs of our hospital do not want to venture out in public places to get the jabs. As a result, they are taking paid vaccines in hospitals now,” he said.

District immunisation officer, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, said that so far 5,78,969 people have been administered doses in the district. “While 4,79,296 have taken the first shot, 99,673 have received both the doses,” he said.