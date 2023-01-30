Over 50 parking lots to come up in Noida

In order to make up for loss in revenue and curb congestion on roads caused due to parking of vehicles, the Noida authority is likely to rope in agencies to manage 58 surface parking spots in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, the 58 locations are not being managed by any agency and the authority is bearing loss of revenue as all the parking spots are being used for free, officers said.

The authority aims to finalise the agencies in the next one to two months after issuing a tender on Monday for the same. This will be the third time that this tender will be issued.

According to officials, the authority failed to eligible agencies the last two times as the latter were not fulfilling the tender conditions.

“We hope that this time, we will finalise an eligible agency that will be engaged in managing the surface parking spots,” said Manvendra Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the authority, the 58 surface parking sites include locations near multilevel car parking facilities in sectors 18 and 38A, besides underground parking facilities in sectors 16A, 1, 3 and 5.

Surface parking lots are also allowed on the roadside in Film City, Mahamaya Flyover, sectors 14A, 15, 36, 25, 26, 20, 81, 91, 92, 93, 101, 108, 110 , 22, 23, 24, 30, 35, 52, 53, 54, 57, 66, 67, 68, 70 and 71 among other areas.

The Noida authority earns ₹13 crore annually out of allowing parking contracts across the city.

“The Noida authority must not allow parking lots on roadsides because it causes traffic congestion,” said Amit Chauhan, a commuter and a resident of Sector 70.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}