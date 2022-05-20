Owner of Korean restaurant booked for serving liquor without licence in Noida

The owner of newly opened Korean restaurant in Sector 153 has been booked for serving liquor without a licence, said police on Friday. Two staffers of the restaurant have also been arrested, while the owner, who is a South Korean national and currently resides in Jaypee Greens in Noida, is on the run, police added.

According to RB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, local police have been instructed to ensure restaurants and bars across the city comply with excise rules.

“During a routine check of bars and restaurants, a Korean restaurant — ‘The fine Korean Dine & Hoolala Korean BBQ Chicken’, located in Vardhman Tower in Sector 153, was found serving liquor to its customers without a bar licence,” Singh said.

Police said that liquor bottles not meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh were also found in the possession of the restaurant staffers. “Around 24 bottles of beer and 19 bottles of Korean liquor meant to be sold in Delhi were found at the restaurant and seized by police. Two staffers, identified as Shivam and Khinni, both residents of Noida, were booked and sent to judicial custody,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, in-charge of Knowledge Park police station.

An FIR under Section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 63 of the Excise Act has been registered against the two staffers, police added.