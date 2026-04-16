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Pak-based X users incited violence in Noida; 62 arrested, 13 FIRs filed: Police chief

Pak-based X users incited violence in Noida; 62 arrested, 13 FIRs filed: Police chief

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 09:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, Social media accounts allegedly operated from Pakistan were used to spread misleading information and trigger workers's unrest in Noida, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said on Thursday.

Pak-based X users incited violence in Noida; 62 arrested, 13 FIRs filed: Police chief

A total of 62 people have been arrested so far in connection with widespread workers' agitation for wage hike in Noida.

Laxmi Singh said a technical analysis of two X handles, '@Proudindiannavi and @Mir_Ilyas_INC, revealed that they were being operated from Pakistan with the use of VPNs.

"Investigation into the matter is ongoing," she told reporters.

According to the police, on April 13, misleading posts were circulated through these accounts with the intent to disturb public peace and law and order.

The content led to fear and outrage among residents in different parts of the district.

A mob resorted to stone-pelting, injuring several people, and carried out arson and vandalism targeting vehicles, private property and public assets, she said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 20 Police Station on April 13 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act against the two social media handles, and a probe was initiated.

The Uttar Pradesh government increased minimum wages and announced the formation of a wage board for future revisions, officials earlier said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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