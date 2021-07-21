Plot scheme soon in proposed medical device park project

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is planning to set up sheds and earmark plots for manufacturing units in the proposed ‘medical device’ park to be developed on 350 acres near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, said officials.

Under the plan, Yeida will build small and large sheds for the units that will produce ventilators, personal protection equipment kits, X-ray machines and other products. However, the authority is yet to decide on the details of the scheme, including the launch date.

“It will take a week to finalise things on this project, including the plot size, rates and date of the launch of the scheme,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The park is to come up in Sector 28 and has got in-principle approval from the Uttar Pradesh government. The authority is expecting ₹5,250 crore investment in this project, said the officials.

The state government had on August 4 last year appointed Yeida as the agency to execute this project. Subsequently, Yeida roped in the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam, to prepare the detailed project report.

The park will provide necessary infrastructure to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and provide world-class medical products at an affordable price for treatment, said the officials.