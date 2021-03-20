Home / Cities / Noida News / Police bust sex racket, arrest 23 in Greater Noida
noida news

Police bust sex racket, arrest 23 in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police busted a sex racket and arrested 12 women and 11 men from a hotel in Dankaur on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police busted a sex racket and arrested 12 women and 11 men from a hotel in Dankaur on Saturday. They have also sealed the premises of the hotel.

The hotel’s manager — one of the suspects — was identified as Gyanendra Kumar. According to the police, the suspects — some of them residents of Noida, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr — were found in a compromising position, and objectionable items were recovered from their possession.

The police have also found out the involvement of local police personnel in sheltering the racket. Five cops, and driver of a local police van in Dankaur were attached to the police line.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the police had got a tip-off about a sex racket in a hotel in Chiti village. “The area comes under the Mandi Shyam Nagar police check post. A police team conducted a raid, and arrested 23 persons, including the hotel’s manager from the spot,” Singh said.

Primary investigation revealed that the local police personnel were sheltering the racket, police said. “Four constables and a head constable were sent to the police line. We have also removed the driver of a police van. We have initiated an inquiry in the matter,” Singh said, adding that Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, will also probe the role of the Dankaur police SHO in the case.

The five policemen and the driver have been suspended, Noida police later added in a statement.

Pandey said that the assistant commissioner of police has formed a team and conducted a raid at the hotel. “The property owner had died a few years ago. Kumar was looking after the property, and he was running a sex racket on the pretext of a hotel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family members and relatives of some of the suspects have approached the Dankaur police station and demanded their release. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, police said.

“The suspects were produced before a court, and sent to judicial custody,” Pandey said.

